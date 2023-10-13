FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee goes to war against Dagi Arslanaliev for in lightweight Grand Prix final

ONE Championship re-posted the footage of Christian Lee’s win against Dagi Arslanaliev.

In October 2019, Lee was matched up against Arslanaliev in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix final. At the time, Lee was riding a three-fight win streak and was already in possession of the ONE lightweight MMA world title, while Arslanaliev had won four straight. The lightweight clash ended up being a fight to remember.

After three action-packed rounds, Lee emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Four years later, ONE honored his impressive performance by re-sharing the entire fight on YouTube with the caption:

“Relive the heated ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final between divisional king Christian Lee and Turkish maestro Dagi Arslanaliev in 2019!”

Since defeating Dagi Arslanaliev, Christian Lee has continued solidifying himself as one of the greatest fighters in promotional history. He’s gone on to win four of his last five fights, with the lone loss being against Ok Rae Yoon, which ‘The Warrior’ later avenged.

Lee last fought in November 2022 against Kiamrian Abbasov in the ONE on Prime Video 4 main event. Going into the highly-anticipated fight, Abbasov relinquished the ONE welterweight MMA world title on the scales, while ‘The Warrior’ was the lightweight king looking to become a two-division world champion.

Lee struggled early against Abbasove but bounced back to secure a fourth-round TKO. Unfortunately, he hasn’t defended either of his world titles since then due to the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

It’s unclear what’s next for Christian. In late September of this year, his older sister, Angela Lee, retired due to similar circumstances. Nevertheless, Angela has said that her younger brother will return to the Circle.

With that said, Christian Lee hasn’t made an official decision, so only time will tell when the two-division king returns to the Circle.