FREE FULL FIGHT: Halil Amir unleashes utter dominance against Timofey Nastyukhin in stellar ONE Championship debut

Turkish wrecking mahine Halil Amir's career is on the rise and his promotional debut against Timofey Nastyukhin gave fans reason to be excited for his career.

Nastyukhin was a well-known name to ONE Championship fans at that point as he had been with the promotion since 2017 and carries with him a resume that has seen him finish off the likes of MMA legend Eddie Alvarez and Filipino megastar Eduard Folayang.

Defeating Amir was viewed by many as him restarting his romp to eventually challenge for the lightweight MMA world title, but 'No Mercy' had other plans.

The Runner Fight Club product superbly defended against an early takedown attempt while keeping the veteran on his toes and darting in and out of Nastyukhin's range to land some big shots.

Amir would put on a bow to his debut in the second round as he caught Nastyukhin lacking with a short right hand to the face which led up to the ground-and-pound knockout sequence.

Since that electric debut, Amir has remained undefeated through his next two fights and most recently produced a first-round TKO win over Ahmed Mujtaba last November.

Halil Amir gearing up for massive featherweight MMA clash

The rising Turkish star is out to amaze fans once more with his striking and grappling abilities when he takes on Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Just like Amir, Abdullaev sports an undefeated record through two ONE Championship bouts and is gunning for his third consecutive TKO victory at Amir's expense.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.