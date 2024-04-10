WATCH: Undefeated monsters Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir's collection of brain-busting knockouts in ONE

ONE Championship is rife with athletes eager to get the finish and in the featherweight MMA division, no one does it better than Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir.

The two stars are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will put their undefeated streaks on the line against each other.

Abdullaev made his promotional debut against Oh Ho Taek and made short work of him after catching the South Korean star with a nasty uppercut to produce the TKO-winning sequence.

The Kyrgyzstan native would soon follow that perfromance up with another explosive TKO win, this time at the expense of Aaron Canarte in just 41 seconds.

As for 'No Mercy,' his promotional debut had its own fair share of fireworks when he took on established veteran Timofey Nastyukhin and put him away via knockout in October 2022.

In his most recent outing, Amir proved that his ground control was stellar against renowned finisher Ahmed Mujtaba last November, raining down a barrage of strikes to close out round one, after which his opponent refused to come back from his stool for round 2.

Other stars than Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev starring on the bill

With Halil Amir and Abdullaev set to be one of the most hotly anticipated contests at ONE Fight Night 22, the show's headliner will see 19-year-old phenom Smilla Sundell defend her strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Natalia Diachkova.

Both Sundell and Diachkova have yet to taste defeat in the promotion and both of them will surely be gunning for the finish in the hopes of leaving the event with a ONE world championship.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who do you believe is coming out on top at ONE Fight Night 22? Akbar Abdullaev Halil Amir 0 votes View Discussion