Smilla Sundell defends women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne against knockout merchant Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Young queen Smilla Sundell is slated to defend her throne once more when she takes on the marauding Natalia Diachkova in her next world title defense.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion will put her gold on the line against Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the world title fight on its Instagram account:

"The ladies are STORMING IN on May 3 ⚡️ Don't miss any of the action as ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell defends her crown against red-hot KO artist Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video 🏆 @smilla_fairtex @diachkovalynx"

Sundell is on the second defense of her world title after she thwarted Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion, in her first defense of the gold at ONE Fight Night 14.

The 19-year-old Swedish sensation scored a tough third-round knockout win in an absolute barnburner against Rodrigues in Singapore.

Diachkova, meanwhile, will make her main roster debut after wreaking havoc in the ONE Friday Fights series.

The Russian knockout machine is 30-4 in her career and a perfect 4-0 under the ONE Championship banner. Of her four wins in the promotion, Diachkova chalked up three knockouts at the expense of Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Smilla Sundell proud to be part of women's revolution in combat sports

Women's sports have grown exponentially over the past decade, and Smilla Sundell feels honored to have done her part in helping female athletes reach unprecedented heights in martial arts.

Sundell is the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion and was in the front row when ONE Championship staged the all-female ONE Fight Night 20 card on International Women's Day.

In an impromptu interview during her appearance on the card, Sundell marveled at the rapid growth of women's influence over combat sports:

"It's so nice that females get recognition now and many more opportunities like fighting here in Lumpinee. When I first started, girls weren't allowed to even touch the ring and now having all females Lumpinee is very big."