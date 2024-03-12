“Girls weren’t allowed to even touch the ring” - Smilla Sundell proud to see how far women have come in combat sports

ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell is proud to see how far women have come in combat sports across the world. But she’s especially excited to see its progression take wing in her adopted country of Thailand.

The Swedish superstar attended the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday to watch the historic all-women’s event at ONE Fight Night 20.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the teenage sensation was interviewed inside the ring to talk about the progression she’s seen in women’s sports at ONE. Talking over the microphone, Sundell said:

“It’s so nice that females get recognition now and many more opportunities like fighting here in Lumpinee. When I first started, girls weren’t allowed to even touch the ring and now having all females in Lumpinee is very big.”

Smilla Sundell is absolutely correct about how women in sports were initially perceived in countries like Thailand. Thankfully, the old beliefs about women competing inside a ring are changing due to the first female kickboxers in ONE Championship, like Stamp Fairtex.

Although women are restricted from competing in certain stadiums, hosting an all-female card inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week demonstrated a massive leap.

Highly anticipated Muay Thai rematch between Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan likely to come next after Buntan’s latest victory

Smilla Sundell has bested every obstacle in front of her in the world’s largest martial arts organization thus far. However, it seems that a rematch with her old rival Jackie Buntan may be in the cards.

The Filipina-American stalwart added another pivotal victory to her resume on Friday, defeating Italian Muay Thai kickboxer Martine Michielletto by decision at ONE Fight Night 20. The win improved Buntan’s ONE record to 5-1, positioning her as a potential world title challenger to Smilla Sundell.

Buntan has evolved immensely since that setback against ‘The Hurricane’ and fans want to see these two run it back. Now, it’s just only a matter of time and place.

