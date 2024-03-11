“It keeps me motivated” - Smilla Sundell proud to serve as role model for young girls on International Women’s Day

The recently concluded ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day, saw some of the biggest stars in attendance, including reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell.

Sundell came into the ring for a brief interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson. The 19-year-old Swedish superstar talked about being a beacon of inspiration for women worldwide, especially young girls.

‘The Hurricane’ took the mic and said:

“I think I’m a role model for young girls and also older [women] because I see people on social media, they text me and tell me that I am very inspiring and they started the sport because of me. I’m just so happy and it keeps me motivated and I want to push more. It’s like a win-win situation - they start the sport and I have someone pushing me all the time.”

ONE Fight Night 20 did not disappoint, as the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title changed hands in the main event. Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom successfully unified the belt with a unanimous decision victory over now-former divisional queen Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Smilla Sundell spotted training with heavyweight boxing megastar Tyson Fury at Fairtex

‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell could be getting a massive upgrade with her boxing, judging by a recent post on Instagram showing the 19-year-old with heavyweight boxing megastar Tyson Fury.

Fury quickly visited Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, where Sundell honed her skills alongside big names like Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, to name a few.

Check out the Instagram post down below:

Sundell is already a little monster with her fists. Fury sharing a little bit of his knowledge and experience with ‘The Hurricane’ can go a long way.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Smilla Sundell’s next fight.