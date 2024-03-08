“Allycia can knock her out” – Stamp Fairtex backs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for grand finish against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20

ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex has reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues winning her title showdown this week against challenger Cristina Morales by knockout.

Brazilian champion Rodrigues will face off against Morales in the co-headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will mark the second defense of the world title of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who seized the belt from Stamp by majority decision in August 2020.

Sharing her thoughts on the scheduled fight, Stamp said she likes the chances of her former adversary retaining her title against Spain’s Morales, highlighting how she has the advantage as far as technique to fashion out devastating finishes.

The Thai superstar said:

“My [prediction goes to] Allycia because Cristina’s style relies entirely on her raw power. But she doesn’t have balance with herself. I believe Allycia can knock her out.”

The Rodrigues-Morales title clash is part of a nine-fight, all-female card at ONE Fight Night 20, which was assembled to celebrate International Women’s Day.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says previous loss to Smilla Sundell made her better

Brazilian striker Allycia Hellen Rodrigues lost in her previous fight against ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. She said it was a defeat that she learned a lot from and improved her as a fighter.

The Phuket Fight Club standout moved up in weight to try to become a two-division Muay Thai world champion against the Swedish champion. She, however, fell short in her quest, losing by TKO in the third round.

While the loss was tough for her, Rodrigues said he had no regrets in taking on the challenge as she was able to further gauge her capabilities and spotted the things she needed to improve on.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Honestly, I’ve faced the best on the circuit in several different styles. And after the last fight I had in a higher division against a girl twice my size, I can’t see any danger in anyone else.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to action at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 in Thailand, where she will defend the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

It is Rodrigues’ third fight in less than a year since returning to competition after a nearly three-year break to give birth and take care of her son, Josue.

Morales, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak back in November.