ONE Fight Night 20: Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues set to defend her crown against Cristina Morales

ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ world title defense has been signed and sealed, as she’ll be taking on Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20.

Taking place on March 8 inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, this high-stakes five-round battle features two of the best female warriors in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Rodrigues is on a quest for redemption after falling short in her quest for two-sport supremacy at ONE Fight Night 14 last year. The Brazilian ‘mom-champ’ valiantly moved up a division to challenge the sensational Smilla Sundell for her ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown.

Now back to her natural weight class, Rodrigues will look to showcase her deadly form that netted her victories over ONE superstars Janet Todd and Stamp Fairtex. However, a proven veteran like Cristina Morales won’t make things easy for her.

The former ISKA K-1 World Champion initially started her ONE career on the wrong foot with a loss to Anissa Meksen. After a lengthy lay-off due to the birth of her child, Morales returned with a bang against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 last year. Considered the underdog in that bout, the Spaniard blitzed the Thai prodigy and took her out with a mean punch and knee combination in under a round.

Given Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Cristina Morales’ aggressiveness and penchant for theatrics, this could very well be an early Fight of the Year contender.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be headlined by Janett Todd and Phetjeeja’s unification battle

Fittingly taking place on International Women’s Day on March 8, ONE Fight Night 20 will also feature another explosive female clash in the main event.

The undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned when the division’s queen Janet Todd collides with interim world titleholder Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a five-round war.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on this developing card.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America