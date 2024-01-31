“She played with her strengths” – Jackie Buntan impressed by Smilla Sundell’s massive win against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Jackie Buntan was very impressed with Smilla Sundell’s performance against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Originally, Buntan was scheduled to square off with Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, but after withdrawing from the contest, Rodrigues — the reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion — stepped in to challenge ‘The Hurricane’ for her strawweight strap in the art of eight limbs.

Rodrigues certainly held her own in the early going, but as the fight went on, Smilla Sundell began to take over, wearing down her opponent before ultimately finishing things via a third-round knockout.

Looking back at Sundell’s performance during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan was undeniably dazzled by the Swede’s showing against a very tough opponent.

“I think Smilla is a force, for sure,” Buntan said. “I felt like she fought the same. But that doesn’t mean that’s bad. I think she played with her strengths, which is what we all know her for, just a tenacious athlete coming forward with plenty of strikes behind it.”

When will we see Jacke Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell 2?

Smilla Sundell moved to 4-0 under the ONE Championship banner and added her 35th career victory with her finish of Rodrigues. The 19-year-old phenom now holds wins over some of the promotion’s most feared female strikers, including Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan herself.

In fact, Buntan’s only loss under the ONE banner is her unanimous decision defeat against Sundell in April 2022. The promotion is yet to announce a new date for their rescheduled rematch but fans are understandably chomping at the bit to see the two strikers square off once again.

Who comes out on top when Buntan and Sundell inevitably run back their instant classic from ONE 156?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.