Smilla Sundell eyes Jackie Buntan for strawweight kickboxing belt: “I’m interested in that”

Teenage sensation and reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is looking for her next victim.

The talented Swedish mauler has decimated her opposition so far inside the Circle, but she has set her sights on the next mountain to conquer.

Following her most recent world title defense a couple of weeks ago, Sundell now aims to become a two-sport ONE world champion. And she already has an opponent in mind.

Sundell addressed the media at the ONE Fight Night 14 post-fight interviews, and she said she wants to go after the ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world title.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I don’t care who I fight, I’m just happy if someone signs a contract with me. I’ve signed many contracts coming up to this fight and everyone pulled out for some reasons, but anyone that wants to. But I know that Jackie [Buntan] wants to fight for the kickboxing belt, and I’m interested in that one too.”

Smilla Sundell is more than familiar with Jackie Buntan. The former fought the latter in April of 2022 for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai belt. ‘The Hurricane’ put a beatdown on the Filipino-American to capture the gold.

Buntan has recently expressed interest in switching sport to go after the biggest prize in kickboxing, and Sundell wants to be the one to spoil that party yet again.

‘The Hurricane’s latest casualty in her path of destruction is none other than ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Sundell defended her world title against Rodrigues in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore last September 30th.

