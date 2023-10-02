Smilla Sundell talks Allycia Hellen Rodrigues war: “It feels really good to get another TKO”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is fresh off a spectacular performance. She beat ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues via third-round technical knockout to retain her gold, and she couldn’t be happier with her performance.

The 18-year-old phenom locked horns with the Brazilian mom-champ in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore last Friday.

‘The Hurricane’ put the pressure on Rodrigues from start to end, bringing the fight to her Brazilian counterpart. And the Swedish teen sensation was ecstatic to score another scintillating finish.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Sundell gave her assessment of the fight, her observations, and said she learned a lot from the experience.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“She was stronger in the clinch, much more than what I expected. But yeah, I was rushing too much. I think I made a mistake not taking my time, stepping back, and picking my weapons. It feels really good to get another TKO and I’m happy to get that too.

“I think my gas tank [made the difference]. I had more energy to go and she was getting tired. I think so.”

When asked if she was open to a rematch with Rodrigues, Sundell said she was down, but wasn’t sure if the Brazilian would be up to it anymore.

The 18-year-old added:

“I don’t think she will come up in weight again. But, I'll fight anyone. If she wants to do a rematch, I’m okay. It's up to her.”

See the full interview below:

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

