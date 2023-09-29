Smilla Sundell on Angela Lee: “I think it’s very inspiring for other women out there”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is a huge fan of ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

In a historic ONE Fight Night 14 event weekend in Singapore, Lee is back in the public eye, making appearances ahead of the historic women-led fight card, and one of her biggest fans in Sundell is feeling inspired.

Lee resurfaced after months of grieving the loss of her younger sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away last December and took her own life. ‘Unstoppable’ has since shared Victoria’s story with the world, and revealed that she too tried to commit suicide in a 2017 car crash.

Lee also shared the news that she had officially launched FightStory, a non-profit organization that helps people dealing with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sundell shared her thoughts on Lee and FightStory.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“It was very sad to hear that, and I respect her a lot and whatever she does, I hope for the best and I know what she’s doing with FightStory. I think it’s very helpful for people out there and it’s very nice for her.”

Meanwhile, Sundell is set for action at ONE Fight Night 14, when she defends her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Sundell can’t wait to head back into the circle to inspire women around the world, and to lock horns with Rodrigues.

The towering Swedish fighter added:

“Allycia’s a very good fighter and she also likes to push forward. It’s very exciting that ONE is doing this and I think it’s very inspiring for other women out there.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live Friday, September 29, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.