ONE Fight Night 14: Who got the $50,000 bonus?

History was made in the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 spectacle on Friday, as Stamp Fairtex became the promotion’s first athlete to claim world titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

The 10-fight banger was indeed an adrenaline-pumping spectacle from start to finish, as only two bouts went the distance. Combat sports fans were treated to eight brilliant finishes from world-class warriors in a multitude of sports.

Following ONE Championship tradition, the promotion’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong once again generously doled out the extra moolah for those who went above and beyond to entertain the fans inside Singapore Indoor Stadium and the millions watching at home.

Here are the three $50,000 performance bonus recipients from ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

#3. Asa Ten Pow (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Asa Ten Pow looked better than ever in his third appearance inside the ONE circle.

‘The American Ninja’ was tasked to stop the hype train of the rampaging Rambolek Chor Alajaboon, which he did in the most resounding way possible.

Ten Pow’s combinations were as smooth as butter, as he darted in and out of danger to batter the Thai’s face and body early on.

The extremely tough Rambolek did a good job of eating those hard blows in the first two rounds but was pushed to his limit in the final canto.

After cornering Rambolek near the circle walls, Ten Pow unleashed a world-ending right hook. He even caught the Thai with a follow-up head kick on his way down as the final nail in the coffin.

A delighted Asa Ten Pow flashed a huge grin on his face as he deservingly took home the first bonus of the night.

#2/ Smilla Sundell (ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship)

Things looked grim early on for Smilla Sundell in the early goings of her match with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

It looked like Rodrigues was on track to earning double champion status after giving ‘The Hurricane’ a nasty hematoma above her forehead.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, she awoke the beast. ‘The Hurricane’ tagged her with a wicked hook near the end of round 1.

Rodrigues survived, but not for long. By round three, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen was all battered and bruised up.

The 18-year-old Sundell smelled blood and went for the jugular, uncorking a barrage of slicing elbows that forced the referee to end the beating.

Sundell kept the 26 pounds of gold in her waist and filled her pockets with $50,000 bonus cash.

#1. Stamp Fairtex (ONE atomweight MMA world championship)

Stamp is no stranger to collecting extra bounty from ONE Championship, and she bagged another $50,000 bonus in the biggest moment of her stellar career by far.

It certainly wasn’t easy, after Ham Seo Hee dropped her with a pin-point counter strike.

Stamp, though, showcased the evolution of her game, nearly ending the bout with a textbook armbar as time expired in round 2.

With her confidence at an all-time high, The Thai megastar realized her ultimate dream in the ensuing round using her signature liver kick.

That was all she wrote once Stamp hit the same spot with a right hand and followed up with undefended strikes to close out the show.

The moment was made even sweeter when the now-retired Angela Lee handed her the ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Mitch Chilson made the night more memorable after handing Stamp the third bonus of the action-packed spectacle.