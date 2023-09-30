ONE Fight Night 14 results: Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

In the ONE Fight Night 14 co-main event, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell put her world title on the line for the first time against the promotion’s reigning atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Smilla Sundell looked to get things started early, standing in the pocket and delivering a flurry of strikes in the early going. Before long, Rodrigues was able to fire back and Sundell already had a hematoma forming over her right eye 90 seconds into the round. Despite the damage, Sundell was undeterred in her approach.

With 10 seconds to go in the round, Sundell landed a nasty left hook that rocked Rodrigues. ‘The Hurricane’ looked to capitalize, but with only seconds left in the round, Rodrigues was able to survive the first five minutes.

Picking up right where she left off, Smilla Sundell once again began teeing off on Rodrigues, but the atomweight champ was able to stand her ground and survive Sundell’s second-round onslaught. Another big left hook for Sundell in the third had Rodrigues wobbled, but the Brazilian beauty refused to back up and she continued to initiate the clinch with Sundell.

A big knee by Sundell lands in the clinch and Rodrigues begins to slow down significantly. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The Hurricane’ unleashes another flurry of strikes. With Rodrigues unable to do much more than cover up and absorb blow after blow, the referee steps in and calls for the stoppage just before the third-round bell sounds.

Official Result: Smilla Sundell def. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 3.

Smilla Sundell moved to 4-0 under the ONE Championship banner and bagged herself a much-deserved $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her show-stealing performance at Singapore Indoor Stadium.