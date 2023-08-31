Smilla Sundell learns from the best: “Seeing Stamp makes me want to train hard too”

Smilla Sundell rose to stardom one year ago when she became the youngest ONE Muay Thai world champion at just 17 years old.

Defeating Jackie Buntan to win the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, the Swede is constantly evolving each and every day in the gym.

A huge aspect to her development is her training at the legendary Fairtex Gym in Thailand, which she has fought out of since 2020. One of the key benefits to her training at the world-renowned center is the number of experienced competitors who surround her every day.

Among them is one of the few fighters who can relate to the success early in life that Sundell has gone through in the last few years.

Upon arriving in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex quickly claimed both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, building her into a superstar from the very start.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, Sundell will feature on the bill alongside her Thai teammate as she looks to defend her title against atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Smilla Sundell spoke about the benefits she gains from training alongside Stamp Fairtex as both women target their next battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sundell said:

“Seeing [Stamp] kick pads every day and training hard makes me want to train hard too. Sometimes she gives me advice. When we do boxing together, she tells me stuff.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and for free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.