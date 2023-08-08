“Three sports, three belts” – Stamp Fairtex eager to make history against Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex has her eyes on making history when she returns to the Circle on September 29 for a showdown with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

After earning her third-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, Stamp Fairtex punched her ticket to an interim atomweight ONE world title opportunity. Already conquering the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp will look to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Stepping into the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night, Stamp Fairtex shared her excitement over earning another opportunity to become a ONE world champion and etch her name into the history books.

“I’m so excited for sure, to make ONE history to win three sports, three belts,” Stamp said.

Standing in Stamp’s way of making history is a true veteran of the sport who is yet to suffer a defeat under the ONE Championship banner. Ham Seo Hee will make her 35th walk to the cage at ONE Fight Night 14 while riding a three-fight win streak, including back-to-back victories over Denice Zamboanga and a brilliant unanimous decision over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata.

However, Ham Seo Hee will likely face the toughest test of her mixed martial arts career when she meets arguably the greatest striker in women’s combat sports today.

Will Stamp Fairtex make history and capture her third ONE world title, or will Ham’s experience lead her to a championship-worthy performance inside Singapore Indoor Stadium?

