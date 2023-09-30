ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video - Early results from Singapore

Fans inside Singapore Indoor Stadium were treated to a series of highlight-reel-worthy finishes in the ONE Fight Night 14 early bouts on Friday.

Maurice Abevi kicked off the event with a late first-round knockout of ONE debutant Blake Cooper. The victory is Abevi’s first inside the Circle after he came up short in his own promotional debut in April.

The finishes kept coming in the second fight of the night as Asa Ten Pow squared off with Rambolek in a three-round Muay Thai scrap. After two intense rounds of back-and-forth action, Asa Ten Power earned his second-straight victory inside the Circle, scoring a vicious head kick KO just seconds into the third round.

Mauro Cerilli added another big win to his resume after pummeling Paul Elliott for the entirety of the opening round in their heavyweight MMA clash. To his credit, Elliott was able to survive the first round but was unable to answer the call for the second after he appeared to have torn his right bicep.

ONE legend Eduard Folayang ignited the crowd in Lion City with a spectacular third-round knockout against Amir Khan. With the victory, ‘Landslide’ snapped a five-fight losing streak inside the Circle and went two-up against Khan following their first meeting almost five years ago.

Rounding out the early fights of the night was Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov, who put away Rungrawee in a Muay Thai matchup. The bout was scheduled for three rounds, but Menshikov only needed one, planting the Thai sensation on the mat three times for a first-round TKO.

Full results for the ONE Fight Night 14 early bouts:

Dmitry Menshikov defeats Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong via KO (punch combo) at 2:41 of round one (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Eduard Folayang defeats Amir Khan via KO (punch combo) at 1:57 of round three (MMA – lightweight)

Mauro Cerilli defeats Paul Elliott via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one (MMA - heavyweight)

Asa Ten Pow defeats Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon via KO (punch-kick combo) at 0:25 of round three (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Maurice Abevi defeats Blake Cooper via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:36 of round one (MMA - lightweight)