Dmitry Menshikov says Muay Thai was very popular in his city

Growing up in a town appropriately dubbed the ‘City of Fighters’, Dmitry Menshikov would regularly hear people discuss Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Hailing from Prokopyevsk, Russia, Dmitry Menshikov had aspired to be a footballer throughout his younger years, but in a city that lives and breathes combat sports, it only made sense that eventually he would join a gym and begin training:

“As a child, I always heard talks about Muay Thai and kickboxing and the well-known top fighters from our city,” Menshikov said in an interview with ONE Championship. “It was in all the talks, and I think that’s why I later joined it.”

Fast forward to 2023 and Menshikov is set to make his ONE Championship debut at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday night. The Russian knockout artist will immediately jump into the main event spotlight as he is set to square off with reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Dmitry Menshikov has earned his opportunity even before stepping foot inside the circle having amassed an impressive 27-2 record, including 19 victories coming by way of knockout. Menshikov is on an 11-fight win streak that he has no intention of surrendering.

Regian Eersel, a ONE Championship mainstay dating back to 2018, rolls into Bangkok with his own win streak, dispatching his last 21 opponents including nine straight under the ONE Championship banner alone. During that time, ‘The Immortal’ has etched his name in the history books, becoming one of the few fighters to hold two ONE world titles in different sports simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

