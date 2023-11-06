Cristina Morales says studying tendencies of ‘Supergirl’ led to her stunning one-round TKO win: “We planned accordingly”

Cristina Morales made a triumphant return to ONE Championship after two years, beating kickboxing phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by technical knockout in the opening round of their clash last week. It was a victory the Spanish veteran credited to carefully studying her opponent.

The 30-year-old Team Jesus Cabello affiliate finally met the rising Thai kickboxer at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. The two were penciled in to clash twice previously but for varying reasons said fights had to be rebooked.

In their showdown at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Cristina Morales made sure to have a return to remember. She jumped on on ‘Supergirl’ right from the get-go and did not relent until she made her opponent fold from all the pounding.

In the in-ring interview following her victory, Cristina Morales, who also won a $50,000 performance bonus in the win, shared that what took place in the fight fell within what they planned for, saying:

“We planned accordingly for the other fighter. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare, we studied her and so we tried to go for the kicks and boxing, and the plan worked.”

ONE Fight Night 16 was the first outing for the Sevilla native after her promotional debut in September 2021, where she lost to Anissa Meksen by second-round TKO.

Cristina Morales said she has no plans of waiting for another two years for her next ONE fight, looking to vie for the world title against reigning women’s strawweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd or a showdown versus any of the top contenders in the near future.

‘Supergirl,’ for her part, expressed disappointment over the loss and vowed to come back better next time around.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.