“I want to win the fight, enjoy it” - Cristina Morales visualizes offensive game plan against ‘Supergirl’

Cristina Morales went to the deepest part of her psyche while preparing for teenage sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The match, which was postponed a couple of times, is finally happening at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 4 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Morales said she’s started visualizing the fight patterns she’ll try to use against ‘Supergirl’ in Bangkok.

Morales might just be one of the most learned world champions in the sport, and she’ll gladly use her education when it comes to fighting between the ropes.

Apart from etching a career full of world titles from Enfusion and ISKA, Morales is a licensed sports psychologist and works with some of the best strikers in her home country of Spain.

Morales said:

“I see myself in the fight. In psychology, we work a lot on visualizing the fight, and every day after training, I visualize every shot that I want to throw, every shot that I want to connect. I want to win the fight, enjoy it, and be able to get the victory.”

Morales and ‘Supergirl’ were scheduled to trade leather on ONE Fight Night 13 and ONE Fight Night 15, but both fights were postponed due to injury.

Nevertheless, both fighters are healthy and ready to shake up the atomweight kickboxing ranks.

Morales hasn’t had the best of starts in her ONE Championship tenure after losing her debut against Anissa Meksen, considered one of the best women’s strikers of all time. Despite her earlier setback, the Spanish star has reinvigorated her fire heading into her fight against Jaroonsak.

‘Supergirl’, meanwhile, is one of the best young fighters in Thailand’s rich fighting culture.

The 19-year-old is 3-1 in ONE Championship and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.