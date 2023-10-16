“The best girl in ONE!” – Supergirl shows off scary length by demonstrating a mean roundhouse kick

19-year-old striking sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is showing off her impeccable striking skills ahead of her highly anticipated return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 16.

On November 3, ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where 'Supergirl' will figure in a kickboxing clash against Spanish veteran Cristina Morales.

Fresh off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Lara Fernandez in August, ‘Supergirl’ will look to put her kicking game on display and earn a second straight victory in the eight-ounce gloves.

“Supergirl whips the kick 🦶 Will the Thai star outstrike Cristina Morales on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 🥊”

ONE Fight Night 16 will see ‘Supergirl’ make her fifth walk to the circle. She'll do so alongside a 3-1 record, with two of those wins coming against Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva. She has since followed up that with a win against the aforementioned Lara Fernandez.

She’ll look to add another big win in kickboxing, but that will be much easier said than done as she squares off with Cristina Morales, a fighter with more than 50 career fights to her credit and an incredible 48 victories.

Morales came up short in her ONE Championship debut, suffering a second-round knockout loss to Anissa Meksen at ONE: Empower all the way back in 2021. Will Morales earn her first win under the ONE banner, or will ‘Supergirl’ continue her fast rise up the ranks?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.