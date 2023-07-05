WATCH: ‘Supergirl’ strengthens her core by taking unanswered punches to the midsection

Young Muay Thai phenom and ONE Championship star Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak will return to action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4th. Across the Circle from her will be Spain's Christina Morales in a three-round atomweight kickboxing fight.

Ahead of her bout against Morales, Jaroonsak was doing impact resistance training in the gym. Much like any homegrown traditional Thai fighter, Anna Jaroonsak goes hardcore.

ONE Championship posted a video of her training on Instagram:

"Supergirl hangs tough 💪 She returns to face Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video 💪 Who you got? @supergirl_jaroonsakgym"

How the angel-faced striker kept her smile while absorbing those bombs to the body will forever baffle us. She must reinforce her armor before her appearance in 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

Following the footsteps of her equally lethal sister and fellow ONE fighter Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, the 19-year-old phenom announced her arrival in the promotion with a stunning first-round KO win over Milagros Lopez at ONE: A New Breed II in September 2020.

‘Supergirl’ continued the momentum with a hotly-contested close split decision win over the gutsy Ekatarina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

In her latest bout, Anna Jaroonsak bravely accepted a short-notice bout against former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

The young Thai prodigy took the fight to Stamp and tagged her flush multiple times in their three-round war of attrition. Ultimately, however, Jaroonsak fell short in the judges’ eyes. Still, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was highly impressed by her courageous effort that he gave her a performance bonus worth $50,000 bonus despite the loss.

She will look to bounce back with an empathic win in front of a home crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As with all Amazon events, ONE Fight Night 13 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

