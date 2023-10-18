Cristina Morales eager to halt ‘Supergirl’ hype train at ONE Fight Night 16: “I’m really motivated”

Spanish kickboxer Cristina Morales is pumped that finally her long-awaited showdown with Thai rising star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is going down next month.

The two atomweight fighters are pitted against each other at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It comes after the two previous attempts to have them battle fell through because of illness and injury. But despite the delay, 30-year-old Morales is looking to make the most out of it and is actually confident of her chances.

Cristina Morales, who is representing The Team Jesus Cabello, shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“We’re finally going to face each other on the third try. The truth is that I’m really motivated, and I feel strong.”

Cristina Morales was last in action in ONE Championship in her promotional debut in September 2021, where she lost to Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen by technical knockout (punches) in the second round. But before joining ONE, she compiled an impressive record of 48-7 while also claiming the ISKA atomweight K-1 world title in 2019.

While coming off a long layoff in ONE, Cristina Morales believes that she has the skills and confidence needed to take down one of the rising kickboxers in the promotion in ‘Supergirl.’

The Thai phenom, for her part, has had a busy 2023 so far, fighting in two matches against top-caliber opponents.

‘Supergirl’ first took on ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex in January in a strawweight kickboxing showdown. She narrowly lost in the clash, losing by split decision. The 19-year-old fighter, however, bounced back in her next match in August, beating Lara Fernandez of Spain by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 16 is headlined by the all-champion clash between Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom and Brazilian Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. It will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.