Cristina Morales says ‘intensity’ and ‘power shots’ will lead her to important win over Supergirl

At ONE Fight Night 16, ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak will compete in a match-up that she has had a long time to think about and prepare for.

On November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will come face-to-face with Cristina Morales.

The night is stacked with high-level striking contests but what separates this one from the others is the previous times this match-up has been put together with the fight still yet to happen.

Though it could play a factor in the fight, it isn’t something that Jaroonsak will be all that worried about thanks to her strength of schedule in 2023.

After being on the wrong end of a decision when she met Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6, the emerging Thai star bounced back with a victory over Lara Fernandez in August.

Her opponent, on the other hand, hasn’t stepped foot inside the circle since her debut with ONE Championship back in September, 2021.

As a former three-time ISKA kickboxing world champion, Morales has all the credentials she needs to be a top contender under the ONE Championship banner.

It’ll be a huge statement win if she is able to come back and shock the 19-year-old prodigy but the Spaniard is confident in her own abilities.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Cristina Morales spoke about focusing on herself on fight night and how she is well aware of the dangers that ‘Supergirl’ presents. She said:

“I think she’s a complete fighter, and I prefer to focus on what I can do. One of my strengths is my intensity within the fight and my power shots.”

Promising to show her intensity in the fight, fans should be in for a treat when the two elite strikers finally meet inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.