FREE FULL FIGHT: ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Barbie’ go to war in electrifying Muay Thai matchup

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s win against Ekaterina ‘Barbie’ Vandaryeva.

In September 2020, ‘Supergirl’ made her ONE debut with a first-round knockout in a Muay Thai bout against Milagros Lopez. Sixteen months later, the Thai fighter ender her extended layoff with her second promotional Muay Thai fight against Vandarueva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

After three hard-fought rounds, the Jaroonsak affiliate emerged victorious by split decision. ONE recently re-posted the entire strawweight Muay Thai fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Ahead of Thai sensation Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s atomweight kickboxing showdown with Spanish striker Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4, relive her razor-close battle with Belarusian star Ekaterina Vandaryeva in 2022!”

In January of this year, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak temporarily left the atomweight Muay Thai division after a late-opponent change led to a kickboxing bout against Stamp Fairtex. The matchup between Thai fighters was close after three rounds, and Stamp emerged victorious with a split decision.

On August 4, the 19-year-old Thai fighter returns to kickboxing for an atomweight bout at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. She looks to get back on track by securing a win against Cristina Morales, who holds a lifetime kickboxing record of 48-8.

The atomweight kickboxing matchup between the Jaroonsak affiliate and Morales goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 13 will feature two world championship bouts, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.