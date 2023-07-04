WATCH: Supergirl sharpens her crippling knees ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak showcased her sharp pad work ahead of her upcoming fight.

In September 2020, ‘Supergirl’ made her ONE Championship debut, defeating Milagros Lopez with a first-round knockout in Muay Thai. The young phenom returned in January 2022, when she secured her second promotional win against Ekaterina Vandaryeva by a split decision.

On January 13 of this year, the Jaroonsak affiliate fought Stamp Fairtex in a strawweight kickboxing match on short notice. Despite a valiant effort from the 19-year-old, Stamp emerged victorious by a close split decision.

Seven months after losing against Stamp, Anna will fight in the atomweight kickboxing division for the first time at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. ONE Championship recently posted a video on Instagram of the Thai rising superstar training, with the caption saying:

“Spear knee 😳 Supergirl returns to face Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video 💪 Who you got?”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has been matched up against Cristina Morales. The Spaniard made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021, losing against Anissa Meksen by a second-round knockout. Morales looks to bounce back by taking out the 19-year-old phenom.

It’ll be easier said than done for Morales, as the Jaroonsak affiliate gained a lot of experience in her war against Stamp Fairtex. The atomweight kickboxing matchup is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

