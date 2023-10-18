Cristina Morales thrilled that long-awaited showdown with ‘Supergirl’ is finally happening: “We’ve prepared a long time”

The third time’s the charm for the date with destiny between ONE atomweight kickboxing contenders Cristina Morales and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

After two postponed bookings due to illness and injury, this high-stakes showdown is finally going down at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video on November 3.

For Cristina Morales, the delay has only made this match-up even sweeter. After all, she’s been crafting a game plan to derail the ‘Supergirl’ hype train for quite some time now and can’t wait to unleash it in a matter of weeks.

The Spanish striker told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“We’ve prepared a long time for this fight, and I think it’s been one of the longest preparations I’ve ever had for one person, so we’ve had plenty of time to train physically and mentally. I’m looking forward to returning to ONE’s stage and giving it my all like I do every time I get inside the ring.”

A former ISKA Atomweight K-1 World Champion, Cristina Morales entered the world’s largest martial arts organization with a ton of hype in 2021.

However, despite a solid showing against Anissa Meksen in her promotional debut at ONE: Empower, the 30-year-old fell short. Morales certainly wants that elusive W and wants to take it at ‘Supergirl’s expense.

The task at hand, though, will be much easier than done, considering she’ll be taking on a 19-year-old prodigy.

‘Supergirl’ has gone 3-1 under the ONE banner, with her lone loss coming at the hands of newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The young Thai star made minced meat out of Morales’ ONE Fight Night 13 replacement, Lara Fernandez, with a dominant showing last August.

The stakes are at an all-time high for this one, since the victor would move closer to a world title shot against the atomweight kickboxing division’s queen, Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.