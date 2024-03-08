“Hands down to the best” - Fans sing their praises for mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ahead of ONE Fight Night 20

Being a world champion in any combat sports will have its fair share of pros and cons as they are always in the spotlight, but the best one would have to be the fact that they can draw on fan support every single time.

The above is very much true for reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues who balances the responsibilities of being a fighter and a mother.

Lovingly regarded as the “mom-champ”, Rodrigues is headed for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 on Friday, March 8 - the same day as International Women’s Day.

With her world championship on the line against Spanish veteran Cristina Morales, the Brazilian knows she must be fully prepared.

ONE Championship recently shared a video of her training with Phuket Fight Club and fans came out in droves to shower her with support:

“Hands down the best”

“Probably the best elbow fighter in the division”

“You can see the hardwork she puts in. Keep it up.”

“Allycia is the best of the world!”

“Imagine having a baby, and still being a DEADLY, world championship athlete.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues opens up on recent shortcoming

The mom-champ’s supporters last saw her in action in September of last year as she challenged Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Instead of a fairytale ending and two-division dominance, Rodrigues was handed a TKO loss by the much younger Sundell and was honest about what went wrong in that clash.

With a raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand awaiting her bout at ONE Fight Night 20, Rodrigues is eager to return to the win column in spectacular fashion.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.