ONE Fight Night 16: Early results from Bangkok

On Friday night, ONE Championship returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

In the opening bout of the evening, Lito Adiwang scored a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Miado in a back-and-forth three-round war. Adiwang nearly finished ‘The Jaguar’ in the opening round with a big left hand that dropped his opponent. However, in the end, Adiwang walked away with a decisive unanimous decision.

In the second fight of the evening, Cristina Morales stunned fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, earning a first-round TKO over fan favorite Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak. Morales’ quick finish earned her a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE debutant Ben Tynan made the most of his opportunity, utilizing his wrestling to land a third-round head-and-arm choke against South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won. ‘Vanilla Thunder’ now has five straight finishes and remains undefeated in his mixed martial arts career. Tynan earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his big win.

In the final early bout of the evening, Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura got back into the win column with an impressive first-round submission victory over Japanese MMA icon Meng Bo via her signature scarf hold/Americana.

Full ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video early bout result

Lito Adiwang defeats Jeremy Miado via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Cristina Morales defeats Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak via TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of round one (kickboxing - atomweight)

Ben Tyan defeats Kang Ji Won via submission (arm triangle choke) at 1:22 of round three (MMA - heavyweight)

Ayaka Miura defeats Meng Bo via submission (scarf hold/Americana) at 2:09 of round one (MMA - strawweight)