“I feel like I lost to myself” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reflects on Smilla Sundell defeat at ONE Fight Night 14

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sought to join an exclusive club of ONE Championship fighters that hold the distinction of being undisputed two-division world champions in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Standing in her way then was ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Despite a spirited effort that saw her land some big strikes, the Brazilian eventually succumbed to the power of the 19-year-old from Sweden, allowing Sundell to retain her spot atop her mountain via TKO in the third round.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Rodrigues shared what went wrong in her pursuit of two-division dominance:

“What happened is that I let the adrenaline take over me. I'm always very nervous in all my fights, and in this one, it still took a long time from one fight to the next. I still can't quite control it. It doesn't happen all the time, but it has happened a few times. The fight itself didn't bother me, but I feel like I lost to myself.”

Rodrigues’ world championship on the line on March 8

Though a rematch with Sundell might happen again soon, Rodrigues will first need to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

Morales is looking to turn her big TKO of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak into ONE Championship gold, but Rodrigues is not one to make it an easy bout.

ONE Fight Night 20 is an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day and takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America