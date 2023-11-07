WATCH: The most electrifying highlights from a cardiac ONE Fight Night 16 card

ONE Championship shared the action-packed highlights from their latest event on Amazon Prime Video, ONE Fight Night 16.

On Friday, November 3, ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an event featuring two world title fights. For those that missed the action, don’t panic because the promotion quickly posted the highlights on YouTube.

The highlight reel featured the following message for the caption:

“Relive all the best moments from an insane night of martial arts action at ONE Fight Night 16, headlined by the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade!”

Four fighters at ONE Fight Night 16 were awarded performance bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Firstly, Cristina Morales secured an extra $50,000 for her first-round TKO win against ‘Supergirl.’ Morales’ impressive performance led to her first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Next up was Ben Tynan. The Canadian heavyweight was making his promotional debut against a mainstay in the division, Kang Ji Won. Tynan utilized his superior grappling skills to rack up control time before locking up a submission in round three to earn an additional $50,000.

The third and final $50,000 performance bonus went to Tye Ruotolo. The 20-year-old emerged victorious by unanimous decision in a grueling battle against Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Last but not least, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty stole the show by knocking out Fabricio Andrade in round two to become a two-sport world champion. As a result, the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion received an extra $100,000 for his historic win.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.