ONE Fight Night 20: Cristina Morales on red alert for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ‘dangerous’ clinch game and elbows

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Cristina Morales is now at the tail end of her preparation for her world title showdown with reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Morales’ championship aspirations will co-headline the ONE Fight Night 20 card on March 8 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of her most important professional bout, the 30-year-old Spanish caught up with Sportskeeda MMA and recognized the strengths of her looming opponent. Cristina Morales stated:

“We studied a little bit of Allycia’s game plan. We know that she's quite dangerous in the clinching and with the elbows, so we made some adjustments and some preparation for that.”

The Team Jesus Cabello representative earned the world title shot by beating Anna Jaroonsak in her previous fight at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023 via a first-round TKO finish. It was her first win in the promotion after sustaining a second-round TKO loss at the hands of Anissa Meksen on her debut.

This will be the second time that Morales is included in an all-women card, as she was also part of ONE: Empower in September 2021, the organization’s first event that featured an all-female card.

Cristina Morales is proud to fight fellow mom-athlete Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Although Cristina Morales’ ideal result is to be crowned as the new undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, she reiterated that this impending match with Rodrigues is solid proof that they both can still compete at the highest level while being moms.

The former ISKA Atomweight K-1 champion is proud to be part of such a momentous event for the second time in her professional career. It will be extra special this time, though, because it is scheduled to take place on International Women’s Day.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.