“We are proof that women can compete” – Cristina Morales on facing fellow mom-athlete Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE atomweight Muay Thai challenger Cristina Morales is pumped to face fellow mom-athlete Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a world title bout this Friday.

Unlike most other fight nights, this one in particular will be the most significant for all women across the board.

For this year’s International Women’s Day campaign, Spanish up-and-comer Cristina Morales has been chosen to co-headline a stacked all-women’s lineup at ONE Fight Night 20 to face defending ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Excited by the prospect of representing all women, including a small percentage of mom-athletes, Morales shared only kind thoughts about her future rival. Speaking to ONE, she said:

“The woman I am fighting is also a mother, and I identify myself with her. We are proof that women can compete in the best leagues while being mothers.”

Cristina Morales promises a very entertaining world title bout on March 8. The former ISKA KI-1 World Champion has seen a lot of action prior to joining the organization in 2021. She previously racked up a 48-7 record under her husband/coach Jesus Cabello, before accumulating an even 1-1 record in ONE Championship.

But it was her first-round knockout over Thailand’s kickboxing sweetheart, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, that landed Cristina Morales her big world title opportunity with the Brazilian queen.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Cristina Morales turns heads with shocking upset over ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at OFN 16

Cristina Morales blew the crowd away when she KO’d highly touted Thai superstar ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in one round this past November.

The 30-year-old Spaniard may not have had a great start to her career in ONE Championship when she lost to French-Algerian powerhouse Anissa Meksen in her debut fight. But she turned things around the following year with the sole intention of shocking her audience.

Morales dominated Supergirl for over two minutes with her relentless power-forward pressure and punching combinations. Supergirl barely answered back, throwing one sloppy punch after another to defend herself from an onslaught of strikes headed in her direction.

The end result of this one-sided affair was Supergirl backing away from her competitor until the referee stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 54 seconds.