Cristina Morales on derailing ‘Supergirl’s hype train at ONE Fight Night 16: “ I always try to look for the knockout”

Most fans and pundits alike thought Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak was going to steamroll Cristina Morales in their three-round atomweight kickboxing bout over the weekend.

The 30-year-old veteran, though, left a lot of jaws on the floor when she derailed the 19-year-old Thai’s massive hype train in less than a round.

Morales was among the four well-deserved recipients of $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE Fight Night 16, following her dominant TKO victory over ‘Supergirl’.

The former ISKA Atomweight K-1 World Champion aggressively charged towards the hometown favorite from the opening bell, and did not allow her to mount any offense.

After staggering the striking prodigy with a right hook and knee-to-the-body combo, Morales swarmed and took away her opponent’s air space.

Referee Olivier Coste deemed ‘Supergirl’ unfit to continue and the fight was stopped at the 2:54 mark of the opening round.

A giddy Morales spoke to Mitch Chilson post-fight and said all her sacrifices were worth it after this match was rebooked twice.

“I really wanted to come back here, try again, do it, and we got it.”

Moreover, the Spanish striker vowed to keep the same intensity in her upcoming matches under the ONE banner, regardless of the opponent.

“It doesn’t matter what I do, I always try to look for the knockout. That’s what I went for, I got it, and that’s what I did.”

‘Supergirl’, of course, is a young star on the rise following impressive wins in the largest martial arts organization.

Looks like Cristina Morales has managed to steal some of her thunder, and her stock should skyrocket atop the atomweight kickboxing ranks.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.