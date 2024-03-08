“I’m confident to get that win” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says Cristina Morales has no chance in her Muay Thai domain

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is plenty confident that she’ll come out on top in her latest ONE world title defense at ONE Fight Night 20.

Emanating from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on International Women’s Day, ONE Championship’s latest Amazon Prime Video offering will feature two epic world title fights. The first title fight will feature Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, as she puts her belt on the line against Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

Rodrigues goes into the contest with some very impressive wins against the likes of three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world titleholder Janet Todd. Those victories have given her all the confidence in the world going into his co-main event clash with Morales inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Speaking about her upcoming fight during a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA, Rodrigues said:

“I’m really confident like I know Cristina [Morales] is going to try to be fast and try to do a more kickboxing style, but she’s coming to her area and like we do Muay Thai all the time. So I’m confident to get that win.”

Cristina Morales ready to shock the world against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

While Cristina Morales may not be a well-known name among ONE Championship fans, she is one of the most experienced women on the roster, carrying 49 career victories and a slew of accomplishments. In 2019, she won the ISKA atomweight K-1 world championship, defending the belt on two separate occasions. That same year, she captured the Enfusion 52kg world title.

Morales earned her shot at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues with a spectacular first-round knockout of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Can she carry that momentum into her first shot at ONE Championship gold and shock the world, or will the Brazilian beauty continue her reign over the atomweight division with another dominant performance?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.