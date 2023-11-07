Cristina Morales says her upset victory over ‘Supergirl’ feels like a ‘dream’: “She’s a superstar and I need to be one”

30-year-old Spanish kickboxing veteran Cristina Morales recently scored the biggest victory of her ONE Championship career thus far, stopping highly regarded Thai opponent Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in Bangkok last weekend.

The two met at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which went down before a sold-out crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Saturday, November 4. Morales scored a first-round technical knockout victory after a thorough destruction of ‘Supergirl’.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview backstage at ONE Fight Night 16, Morales said she was elated with her performance.

See the full interview below:

The 30-year-old stated:

“I am very, very happy with the win. It’s like a dream.”

With the victory, Morales’ stock definitely went up a notch, and that means a lot as she competes on the biggest global stage of martial arts.

The Spaniard made her promotional debut in 2021, but suffered a second-round technical knockout loss to French-Algerian superstar Anissa Meksen. She skipped 2022, but has now returned in 2023, achieving redemption.

Morales says she hopes her victory over ‘Supergirl’ will endear her to fans, as she also tries to make a name for herself in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Spanish striker added:

“I’m really happy for the win today, happy to fight Supergirl because she’s a superstar and I need to be one. Right now, it’s important for me to come back [for my next fight] because I love fighting and I love fighting for ONE Championship.”

What’s next for Morales? She’s looking at taking on one more big name, and is hoping to fight her way back into world title contention.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.