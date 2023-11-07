Cristina Morales says ‘Supergirl’ will bounce back after shocking loss at ONE Fight Night 16: “She’s a tough fighter”

Spanish fighter Cristina Morales scored a convincing first-round technical knockout victory over kickboxing phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak last week. She, however, believes the rising Thai star will bounce back from the defeat and continue to be a force in the sport.

The 30-year-old Seville native dominated ‘Supergirl’ right from the start of their featured atomweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Cristina Morales never allowed her opponent to get it going with a stream of telling strikes from all directions until she forced ‘Supergirl’ to fold from all the pounding midway into the first round.

While in a celebratory mood following her impressive victory, the Team Jesus Cabello athlete took time to talk about ‘Supergirl,’ sharing how she sees the loss as just a temporary setback for the 19-year-old star.

Cristina Morales told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview:

“Supergirl is a top fighter. In kickboxing, there are losses and victories. But Supergirl is a tough fighter. I hope she comes back soon, stays good, and stays happy for the next time.”

Check out what she had to say below:

Cristina Morales’ victory at ONE Fight Night 16, which also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus, marked a successful return for the veteran after being away from ONE competition for two years. It was also her first win in the promotion after losing in her debut against Anissa Meksen in September 2021.

She is now looking to sustain her campaign moving forward and build her standing to earn a shot at a ONE kickboxing world title.

‘Supergirl,’ for her part, said she did not feel a hundred percent on the day of the fight. Just the same, she expressed disappointment over what took place and vowed to redeem herself next time around.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.