WATCH: Muay Thai queens Smilla Sundell, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gear up for huge ONE Fight Night 14 battle

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will defend her throne for the first time since making history by winning it last year. 'The Hurricane', at 17 years and five months old, became the youngest Muay Thai world champion ever (as well as the youngest ONE world champion ever) when she out-fought Jackie Buntan for the belt at ONE 156 more than a year ago.

Across the Circle from her at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday is a woman who is no stranger to achieving marvelous feats in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. The Brazilian world champion, in her first fight in ONE Championship, won the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title. After which, she took a 2-year hiatus due to pregnancy. In her comeback fight, Rodrigues showed no ring rust when she defended her belt against fellow world champion, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd.

Ahead of the champion vs. champion bout, ONE posted a preview video of Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium:

"Preview the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title tilt between defending World Champion Smilla Sundell and atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video!"

In the video, Sundell's fellow fighters gave testimonials about the now-18-year-old fighter. One such man was reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who said this of 'The Hurricane':

"She's [Sundell] big, strong and she loves to throw punches. Her punches are incredibly powerful. She's got the potential to be the best."

Additionally, Sundell's sparring partner, Stamp Fairtex, also gave a similar opinion on Sundell's fighting prowess:

"It's like she's [Sundell] not human. She's a machine. Whatever she puts her mind to, she has the power to achieve it."

As for Rodrigues, her new-found motivation after becoming a mother has lit a fire under her backside. She's come back even more ferocious than ever and vies to bring a different breed of monster come fight night. She said this line in the video:

"I see my son and I know I have to do this. I want him to be proud of me."

The champion vs. champion matchup between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.