“Go get it Viking champ!” - Fans are hyped for Smilla Sundell’s showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

In a fortunate turn of events, Smilla Sundell, the reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion, is set to defend her title this Fall against a new opponent.

The 18-year-old sensation was originally scheduled to face American-Filipino contender Jackie Buntan but, unfortunately, Buntan had to withdraw from the bout due to "family matters."

The two world champions have never met before but there’s no denying the friction that they will build leading up to their world title clash.

Especially since Rodrigues has more than enough time to prepare the perfect game plan to become a rare two-division world champion, whereas Sundell perseveres to keep her crown.

Both women have a lot to offer but there can only be one winner. With their fight announcement only posted this week on Instagram, fans have taken to social media to make their picks.

‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is truly a once-in-a-lifetime athlete whose indelible talent as a professional Muay Thai athlete has made her into an overnight superstar in the combat sports world.

She reached one of the highest pinnacles of any Muay Thai career when she became a top-ranked WBC women’s featherweight contender at the age of 16.

Her thirst for excellence and world-class domination became even more evident when she signed for ONE Championship in 2022.

In her debut, she knocked out Australia’s darling Diandra Martin to earn the world title shot of her dreams against Jackie Buntan at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in April 2022. After five rounds of intense battle, she took home the inaugural belt, defeating the highly-touted American-Filipino by unanimous decision.

Watch the teenage prodigy defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai word title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Friday, September 29, at ONE Fight Night 14, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

