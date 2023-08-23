“The moment I’ve been waiting for” - Smilla Sundell ready to defend the throne against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Finally, ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will get to defend her belt for the first time since she won it more than a year ago.

'The Hurricane', at 17 years and five months old, became the youngest Muay Thai world champion in history when she out-classed Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai throne.

Now, more than a year since making history, Smilla Sundell is about to defend her belt against a fellow world champion in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Rodrigues, who holds the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title, will move up to Sundell's weight class with the hopes of becoming a two-division Muay Thai queen.

Ahead of her bout with Rodrigues at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Sundell posted about her upcoming world title defense on Instagram:

"This is the moment I’ll been waiting for🔥"

Aside from holding on to her belt for as long as she wants, it seems Sundell has intentions of crossing over to another sport to become a two-sport world champion. In her last outing, 'The Hurricane' made her ONE kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 18 by utterly dominating Milana Bjelogrlić across three rounds.

With world champions in ONE jumping ship to different martial arts to hunt more gold, it's not surprising for the young Swede to do the same.

At just 18 years old, one can argue that Smilla Sundell is still miles away from realizing her peak athletic prime. With already a world title on her waist and endless possibilities in front of her, sky's the limit for the surging Muay Thai prodigy.

The champion vs. champion matchup between Sundell and Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.