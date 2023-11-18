Jackie Buntan says it was a ‘very hard decision’ to withdraw from Smilla Sundell rematch: “I just didn't want to disappoint”

Filipina-American strawweight Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan has come clean on why she pulled out of the Smilla Sundell fight at the last minute a couple of months ago.

The 26-year-old from California’s bay area was scheduled to face Sundell in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video in Singapore, but withdrew from the contest after citing personal issues.

Now, Buntan reveals it was merely a case of her not feeling ready to face the immense challenges that Sundell presents in the ring.

Speaking in a recent interview with Alex Wendling, Buntan said although the decision to pull out of the world title bout was a hard one to make, she feels it was the right choice.

The Filipina-American striker said:

“It was honestly a very hard decision given the magnitude of the fight having it be a rematch, a very big card on top of that and, you know, I just didn't want to disappoint my coach, my family at that.”

“And it was just really a moment of that the fight will come again and I told myself, ‘Jackie be honest with yourself, be honest how you're feeling.’ And yeah that's what it came down to.”

Buntan first met Sundell at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in April of 2022. The bout was for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Unfortunately, Buntan was met by a stiff challenge from the tall and lanky Swedish teenage phenom, with Sundell keeping her at the end of her combinations all night long. The result was a unanimous decision victory of ‘The Hurricane’ in an almost one-sided beatdown.

Buntan knows she has a long way to go to catch up to Sundell, so she can get past the Swedish striker’s physical advantages. The good thing is the Boxing Works product can get the job done, she feels that she just needs a little more time.