Jackie Buntan shares why her win over Amber Kitchen in Manila was ‘bitter-sweet’: “I didn't do everything I wanted to”

Filipina-American strawweight Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan says she has unfinished business with fellow striker Amber Kitchen of the United Kingdom. The 26-year-old from California’s Bay Area says she will look to eventually close the book on their rivalry with a third fight.

Buntan and Kitchen first met in 2017, when she lost a closely contested split decision after five rounds at Cali 25: The Mega Show 2. Years later, the pair would meet again at ONE on Prime Video 5 under the ONE Championship banner.

The 26-year-old Filipina-American firecracker would even the score against Kitchen, beating her English rival via unanimous decision in her native Manila, Philippines, in front of thousands of screaming Filipino fans.

Speaking on a guest appearance on YouTube with Alex Wendling, Buntan says she wants to showcase more of her skills and what she can do against Kitchen in a trilogy match.

The Boxing Works product said:

“The Amber fight meant a lot because when we first had her go around I think it was a five-round fight. I'm pretty sure she won unanimously but I wasn't incredibly happy with that performance. I became a completely different fighter in the second go around. I felt good. Even though it was unanimous and I was able to get the win, I didn't feel like I did absolutely everything I wanted to.”

Buntan was last seen in action at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May, which took place at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado – ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground event on U.S. soil.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to return to action just a couple of months ago, in a rematch with Smilla Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title. However, Buntan pulled out at the last minute, citing personal issues.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Jackie Buntan’s next fight.