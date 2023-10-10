Smilla Sundell gives massive props to Stamp Fairtex for helping her get ready for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell has quickly risen as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world, despite just being 18 years of age.

Her freakish combination of height and reach, along with her aggressive style, have produced incredible performances in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

But Sundell didn’t get to where she’s at now without help. In fact, the 18-year-old ‘Hurricane’ says she learned from training with the best – her Fairtex Training Center bestie, Stamp.

Sundell and Stamp have been gym mates for a few years now, and the two have developed an unbreakable bond. In the ONE Fight Night 14 post-fight interviews, Sundell gave Stamp props and for helping her get ready for her recent world title defense.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I’m thankful for being able to train beside her. In training she always likes to give small advice. For this upcoming fight, she gave me some advice because she fought her before. I tried to put it in my game plan, but I don’t know if my game plan worked this time.”

See the full interview below:

Sundell defeated ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues via third-round TKO to retain her belt. It was an electric performance from the defending champion, in which she once again showcased her relentless aggression and boundless energy.

Moments later, Stamp took the stage in the main event, winning the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title with a TKO victory of her own over South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Sundell couldn’t be more proud of her Thai teammate. The Swedish sensation added:

“I’m very happy for her, she worked so hard for this, and she deserves it.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.