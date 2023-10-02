Stamp Fairtex ‘over the moon’ Angela Lee personally passed the belt to her: “I feel like today is my big day”

Newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is on top of the world after a spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video last week. There, she stopped South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee to emerge the new queen of the division.

Just moments before Stamp and Ham walked out to the circle, however, the division’s former ruler, Angela Lee, entered the cage for the final time to officially announce her retirement from the sport.

After Stamp defeated Ham in the main event of the evening, Lee personally awarded the Thai star with the golden strap in an emotional crowning ceremony.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp described how she felt when Lee placed the belt over her shoulders.

The Fairtex gym product said:

“I feel like today is my big day. Today's the day that Angela wanted to pass on her belt to me. I feel very happy. I'm over the moon at the same time. I feel very sad as well, knowing that she’s leaving but I will support her whatever she decides to do next.”

With the victory, Stamp realizes a longtime dream of becoming ONE Championship’s first and only three-sport world champion. Stamp previously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The Thai phenom added:

“I’ve been eyeing this belt for a while since I started training MMA. I’m very happy that I got it today. I’ll take back the other two belts (Muay Thai and kickboxing) back to my [gym].”

See the full interview below:

Could Stamp end up holding all three belts at once? That seems to be her next goal.

Those two belts are currently held by former adversaries who have beaten her before – ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

