Rising star Jackie Buntan eyeing two-sport supremacy: “The goal is to attain both and keep both”

Filipina Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is back on track and ready to resume her promising career. After a much-deserved break from competition, the talented striker looks to make a splash in her return, which could come soon enough.

The 26-year-old from California’s Bay area was last seen in action in May earlier this year, victorious over Australia’s Diandra Martin at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 event in Denver, Colorado. She was then later scheduled for a rematch against reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, but declined to fight citing personal reasons.

Now, Buntan has expressed her desire in returning to the Circle and showcasing a much-improved version of herself. This time, she eyes conquering two sports, both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Speaking to Alex Wendling in an interview on YouTube, Buntan said she is looking at competing in both kickboxing and ‘the art of eight limbs’.

The 26-year-old Filipina superstar said:

“I definitely want to be a two-sport world champion. Ever since coming in the organization, I made it clear I wanted to do kickboxing so even when I am ready to return I'd love to do a kickboxing fight whether it's Muay Thai or kickboxing either one.”

Buntan is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship, a rising star, and has a steady fan following both in the United States and in her native Philippines. Her fights are always exciting and she always brings the heat to her opponents.

But recently, the Filipina superstar has expressed interest in crossing over to kickboxing, where she could do some real damage. She added:

“I think it'd be really fun to dabble a bit in kickboxing, go back and forth, because yeah the goal is to attain both and keep both.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Jackie Buntan’s next fight in ONE Championship.