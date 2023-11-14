Jackie Buntan on what made the Diandra Martin KO extremely satisfying: “Being able to apply it when it mattered most”

Former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan already has plenty of memorable victories under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Filipino-American fan-favorite is 5-1 under the ONE banner, with big wins over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Amber Kitchen, among others.

However, Buntan admits that of all her triumphs, it’s her latest victory against Diandra Martin that carries the most weight. Appearing on Alex Wendling’s YouTube channel, Buntan recalled being part of the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle in Denver, Colorado last May.

That massive event marked the promotion’s on-location debut in United States soil, and Buntan wanted to put on a show for the American audience.

The Boxing Works affiliate did just that, scoring the second-fastest finish of the evening by blasting Diandra Martin with a thunderous right hook.

Jackie Buntan explained what made that knockout win extremely satisfying:

“Whereas compared to the Diandra fight even though it was one round stylistically game plan-wise. I executed everything we worked and I was able to bring a different style into the cage which is always hard. It's always easy to practice it but when you have to apply it when it matters most that's where it could be tricky.”

The 26-year-old striker added:

“I was able to do that in front of a soldout crowd here in the US I think that one definitely meant more to me. You know it's easy to kind of say a KO is your best fight just because you knock somebody out or stop someone it wasn't even that. It was just all the preparation being able to actually apply it when it mattered most, that was the main factor for me.”

Here’s the full interview:

Following back-to-back impressive wins, Buntan has certainly earned herself a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell. If Buntan can emulate that same performance she did against Martin, then she may have a shot at ending ‘The Hurricane’s reign.

