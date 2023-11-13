Jackie Buntan says ‘passionate’ Filipino fans give her so much love and support: “They’re your biggest cheerleaders”

ONE rising star Jackie Buntan learned that the world-renowned ‘Filipino hospitality’ is not a myth.

The Filipina-American, who was born in raised in Palos Verdes Estates in California, made two trips to the motherland last year. Despite stepping foot in a foreign country for the first time in her entire existence, Buntan immediately felt at home.

After all, everyone treated her like family, even those who were not her blood relatives.

In an appearance on Alex Wendling’s YouTube channel, the 26-year-old recalled how special it was to trace her roots:

“I could be biased being Filipino myself, but I agree. I always tell that to people, like Filipinos are so passionate. I think that's the reason why they're such die-hard fans of anything, you know. You could be Filipino doing whatever, like you said cook, scientist, combat fighter, whatever, doesn't matter. If you're Filipino and you're representing us they're with you. They're your biggest cheerleaders and I absolutely love that.”

Watch the full interview:

Jackie Buntan first touched base in the Philippines when she landed in Baguio City to serve as a guest judge on the ONE Warrior Series reality show early in 2022.

That short but certainly sweet visit left a lasting impression on the Boxing Works standout, and she vocally expressed her desire to become part of the promotion’s Manila card in December last year.

Her wish was granted and the rest is now history. Buntan outclassed old rival Amber Kitchen in a three-round encounter. The voracious crowd’s energy admittedly powered Buntan to victory.

Now, Buntan wants a shot at gold after registering another insane knockout against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

It will certainly be a fitting moment for Buntan if she captures her heart’s desire on another Manila card in the near future.

