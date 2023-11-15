Jackie Buntan recalls what drew her to practice the ‘intriguing’ art of Muay Thai: “You could literally use your whole body”

Filipina-American strawweight Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is without a doubt one of the world’s most talented and exciting practitioners of ‘the art of eight limbs’.

The 26-year-old from California’s bay area is a former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title contender and is currently a fan-favorite in Muay Thai. Whenever Buntan has a fight, people tune in and watch her unique blend of beauty and brutality in the ring.

Like many, Buntan picked up Muay Thai at a young age. She stumbled on the sport like a normal person, having visited a Muay Thai gym in her local area simply out of curiosity. She decided to try it and instantly fell in love with it.

Speaking to Alex Wendling in an interview on YouTube, Buntan detailed what was going through her mind when she first tried Muay Thai and how she was instantly drawn to the sport.

The 26-year-old superstar said:

“I didn't understand, you know, the full ruleset or anything. But it just was so intriguing and it just looked so straightforward to me like these people, are at that time, these people are essentially boxing and they're kicking, oh there's a knee in there too, there's an elbow in there, so it just really fascinated me that you could literally use your whole body and it was just so straightforward and direct. Then that's really what pulled me into it.”

Buntan was last seen in the Circle at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 event in Denver, Colorado, last May, where she defeated Australia’s Diandra Martin via first-round technical knockout.

Today, the Filipina-American is adored worldwide, especially in the Philippines, where she traces her roots. She is looking at making a return to action soon.

