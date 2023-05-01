Diandra Martin not worried about Jackie Buntan’s star power: “It doesn’t mean you’re better than me”

Diandra Martin doesn’t concern herself with her opponents’ stature in the sport.

The Australian striker is set for a pivotal women's strawweight Muay Thai match against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Though she’s facing a former world title contender, Martin is only concerned about Buntan and their fight on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Diandra Martin, in an interview with ONE Championship, said she loves being the underdog and having the crowd rallying against her.

She said:

“I’m happy to be the underdog. I’m happy to take on the big dog. Let’s go. It’s a good challenge. Just because you’ve got a bigger crowd doesn’t mean you’re better than me. That’s the way I see it.”

Martin owns a solid 11-3 professional record and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen in her previous outing at ONE on Prime Video 1. Buntan, meanwhile, is 24-6 overall and is also coming off a unanimous decision win over Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5.

The Filipino-American striker is 4-1 inside the circle and her lone loss in the promotion was against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156.

Though there's no official word yet, Martin and Jackie Buntan’s match at ONE Fight Night 10 might just determine who will challenge Sundell next for the world title.

The meeting between Martin and Buntan, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

