Jackie Buntan plans to dominate Diandra Martin no matter the result

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan is looking to keep her momentum pushing forward as she looks to produce a second consecutive win.

After signing with ONE Championship in 2021, life under the ONE banner started brilliantly for the Filipino-American.

In her first year competing as a ONE Championship athlete, Buntan positioned herself right at the forefront of female striking by producing three consecutive wins that set her up for a big fight.

In April last year, she tasted defeat inside the Circle for the first time, losing a unanimous decision to Smilla Sundell, who claimed the inaugural women’s strawweight world championship.

In her last fight, Jackie Buntan rebounded with a win over Amber Kitchen and she will now look to follow that up on May 5 when she faces Diandra Martin.

Martin has shared an identical track record to her opponent as of late, dropping a decision to Sundell and responding by defeating Kitchen.

Whilst Jackie Buntan knows that a victory at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado will always be the primary goal, she is also keen to showcase how much she has improved each time she steps inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“Of course, I see myself winning this fight. Whether it’s a stoppage or it goes all three rounds, I really want to be able to go out there and dominate, show the bigger arsenal that I’m able to use in training, and just let that fly when it matters most.”

Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes